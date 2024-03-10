Tamil Nadu CM orders new home for Padma Shri awardee Chinnapillai

MADURAI: After Padma Shri awardee Chinnapillai, who was assured a house under the Prime Minister’s Housing Scheme, claimed that construction works on the house had not started even after two years, Chief Minister MK Stalin allotted an additional 380 sq feet of land to her.

The chief minister also directed the officials to take appropriate measures to construct a house for her under the Kalaignarin Kanavu Illam Thittam, adding that the construction works will begin this month.

Hailing from Pillucheri, a small hamlet near Madurai, Chinnapillai received widespread appreciation for initiating “Kalanjiyam”, a self-help group that has uplifted the lives of many women in rural areas. Chinnapillai was conferred with the Stree Shakti Puraskar and also went on to receive the Padma Shri for her service.

Chinnapillai was acknowledged by many when late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee touched her feet as a mark of respect while presenting her with the Stree Shakti Puraskar Award.

In a recent video, Chinnapillai flagged the long wait to get the house that she was promised. Chinna Pillai said that she was approached and assured a house under the PM’s Housing Scheme.

Despite receiving the patta two years ago, construction work did not start. “I even approached the panchayat president, who said the works would only commence when they receive funds,” she said.

She also highlighted the lack of transportation facilities in the place where she lives currently, due to which she has been facing various difficulties.