Tamil Nadu: Two poachers arrested from Thalavadi forest range; another flees

ERODE: The Forest Department on Saturday arrested two members of a gang of three for killing wild animals in Thalavadi in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) of Erode district.

A country-made gun, knives and the carcass of a mouse-deer (chevrotain) were confiscated from them. The accused were identified as N Kauser Ahmed, 33, and G Lokki, 35, of Chesan Nagar in Thalavadi forest range.



Officials of the Forest Department said, “Early on Saturday, the Forest Department received information that a three-member gang were hunting deer in the ‘poramboke’ land in Chesan Nagar area in Thalavadi forest range. After this, the forest officials and the Thalavadi police rushed to the area.”

“On seeing the officials, the gang tried to flee. Among the three, Kausar Ahmed was secured by the Forest Department at the spot. Others fled," officials added.

“Later, the Forest Department arrested Lokki, who was hiding in the forest, on Saturday evening. The Forest Department is searching for N Qaiser Ahmed, brother of Kausar Ahmed,” officials added.