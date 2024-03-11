‘Cop brutality’: Kin refuse to receive van driver’s body in Tirunelveli

TENKASI: The relatives of the van driver, who was allegedly beaten to death by Sankarankovil police on Friday night, continued their protest against the police brutality for the third consecutive day in Vadakku Pudur village on Sunday. Refusing to receive the body of driver M Murugan (37) from Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital (TvMCH), the protesters demanded the arrest of three police personnel, who allegedly attacked him, and a solatium for his family. They also urged the state government to offer a job to Murugan’s wife and bear the educational expense of their three children.

“Murugan, who is the sole breadwinner of his entire family, had lost his father a few years back. His wife can run the family, only if she is provided with a job soon. The officers who attacked Murugan should be dismissed from service. The state government should provide us with the autopsy report as soon as possible. We will not end our protest or receive the body until our demands are met,” said Sankarkumar, a relative of Murugan, on whose complaint the Sankarankovil town police had booked a case under Section 176 of CrPC. Furthermore, the villagers hoisted black flags on their houses in Vadakku Pudur to mark their condemnation against police.

Psychological training

AIADMK general secretary and opposition party leader Edappadi K Palaniswami condemned the state government for the alleged police attack on the van driver and added that 18 people were killed in similar incidents in the past 33 months after the DMK came to power in the state. Pointing out the incident wherein a police officer allegedly plucked out the teeth of crime suspects, Palaniswami also demanded the state government to provide psychological training to police personnel. “The officers who attacked Murugan must be punished, and the government should provide `50 lakh to his family,” he added.