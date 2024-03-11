Devotee wins puja lemon for Rs 20,000 in auction!

ERODE: A devotee bid a lemon used in a temple ritual for a whopping Rs 20,000! The auction was held at the Palanthini Karupana Eswarar Temple, near Sivagiri, in Erode during the Maha Shivratri puja the other day.

All the items kept for the festival rituals were auctioned by the temple administration on Saturday night.

Among the auctioned items, the lemon was bid for Rs 20,000 by S R Ravi, a resident of Modakurichi. Similarly, a silver coin used for the puja was bid for Rs 15,300 by Saravanan, a resident of Peyankattu Valasu, and a silver ring was auctioned off to S N Swaminathan of Sivagiri for Rs 14,100.

Speaking to TNIE, Swaminathan, a tea shop owner said, “I was considering bidding for bags of rice at the auction but I ended up bidding for the silver ring. It is a belief that good things happen when we keep the items kept during the puja at our houses.”

He added, “This auction is held every year. Last year the lemons were auctioned for Rs 18,000. Bidding usually starts from Rs 1,000 for all the items. Apart from the items kept for puja, even bags of rice leftover from the function are also auctioned. However, only the items kept for the puja have more value.”