Ensure quota in class XI admission next year

COIMBATORE: Educationists have urged the government to form district-level committees and ensure community-based quota is followed during class XI admission in all schools next academic year.

As per GO 587, issued on February 22, 1978, all schools, including government, aided and matriculation schools, must allot 18% of seats for SC students and 1% for ST students in class XI. But many officials are not aware of the GO, sources said.

"Many schools do not follow this and educational officers in the district do not ensure it. So, SC and ST students are unable to continue higher education," sources added.

Former adi dravidar welfare committee member S Selvakumar told TNIE that based on marks, and donations, private schools are admitting students in class XI admission and not following reservation. "To ensure quota is followed, district-level committee headed by the district collector should be formed and it should comprise educational officers, educationists, etc. During class XI admission, the committee will inspect schools. The committee was not formed for more than three years in Coimbatore," he said.

He recalled that the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) also directed that communal reservation should be followed in class XI admission by forming a committee.

Activist, R Ramkumar told TNIE that they petitioned many times urging the government to form a committee, but officers in district administration have not taken steps.

Repeated attempts to reach the district collector K Kranthi Kumar Pati went in vain S Ravivarman, NCSC, state director for Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry told TNIE that direction will be given to the governemnt regarding the issue.