Girl declines bike ride to school, gang slashes her with blade and escapes

KRISHNAGIRI: A girl was allegedly attacked with a blade by miscreants near Krishnagiri on Saturday. Police said the 15-year-old class 10 student of Kammampalli village was walking to school after she missed her bus when a three-member gang on a two-wheeler stopped near her and offered to drop her.

When she refused, two men from the vehicle took a blade and slashed her on the right side of her neck and another man scratched her. As she screamed for help, the gang fled from the spot and she was sent to Krishnagiri Government Medical College Hospital. As her injuries were minor, she was sent home after a few hours.

Based on the complaint, Maharajakadai police booked a case under Indian Penal Code sections 341, 323 and 354 (D) and an inquiry is on.

When contacted legal- cum-probation officer J Raghuram said an inquiry is on.