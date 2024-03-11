Harur mini-stadium lacks basic amenities: Residents

DHARMAPURI: Residents of Harur town urged the Dharmapuri district administration to take steps to improve amenities at the mini sports stadium located here.

The stadium lacks basic amenities like drinking water facility and restrooms inconveniencing sportspeople and fitness enthusiasts, stated residents.

Hundreds of people visit the mini-stadium in Harur as part of the training to become cops or army cadets, to practise their sports or even for leisure fitness routines. With summer approaching the numbers of visitors arriving here is expected to increase with school children coming here for recreation.

Speaking to TNIE, R Kaliappan said, “The mini-stadium here consists of a 400 metre (mud) athletic track, a concrete basketball field and a volleyball (mud) court. Everyday hundreds of people arrive here on a daily basis, specifically people who are eager to enrol in the police department or the Army. They come here to improve their physical fitness and young athletes also come here to train.

Apart from this elderly people also walk on the court. So the lack of drinking water facility and restrooms are a huge inconvenience. Every visitor must carry their own bottles or purchase them outside the stadium. The Dharmapuri administration must take necessary steps to improve the facilities here”, he said.

Another resident, K Elavarasan, said, “The mini-stadium is the only place where we can join with other people and train for Army recruitment. The stadium is very important for us as most people who come here to train cannot afford a private gym or recruit trainers. Without drinking water, people may face dehydration during the summers and the lack of restrooms is also equally concerning. Hence we urge the administration to improve the facilities,” he said.

When TNIE attempted to contact the District Sports and Youth Welfare officials, they were not reachable.