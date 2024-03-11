Lifeline sought for UoM after TN govt gives Rs 30cr to MKU

CHENNAI: After the state higher education department released a government order recently sanctioning `30 crore to the Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) for the disbursement of salary and pension, employees of cash starved University of Madras (UoM) demand a similar grant for the varsity to tide over the financial crisis.

UoM had managed to pay the salaries of its permanent staff for the month of February after employees resorted to a strike. However the 400-odd temporary employees are yet to be paid.

“The university got its accounts de-frozen by the Income tax department and managed to pay salaries for February, but how does it propose to pay the salaries for March? The state government should step in and provide grants to us also,” said PK Abdul Rahiman, secretary of the Teachers’ Collective Forum at the university.

Members of the Joint Action Committee of Teaching and Non-teaching Staff Associations said they plan to meet the higher education secretary in person and press for their demands for allocation of funds.

“We expect to meet him this week and urge him to release funds for our university like MKU,” said a member of the committee.

Meanwhile, non-teaching contractual employees are yet to be paid. “They are forgetting that we have a family to run too,” said a housekeeping staff at the university.