Madurai corporation to set up bio CNG plant for Rs65 crore

MADURAI: In a bid to handle the huge volume of legacy waste and wet waste that accumulates daily, the Madurai city corporation is planning to establish a bio CNG plant for `65 crore at Vellakkal in Madurai. Official sources said that the corporation has floated tenders to establish the facility.

According to the corporation, about 800 metric tonnes of waste is collected daily, of which 500 metric tonnes is wet waste. Currently, the wet waste is sent to compost yards that are functional across the city. There are nearly 30 micro-compost yards in the city, which handles between 150 and 200 metric tonnes of waste, while the rest is dumped at the Vellakkal yard.

The corporation has also taken several measures to address waste processing and prevent more waste from being dumped at Vellakkal.

Speaking to TNIE, city corporation commissioner Dinesh Kumar stated that through the Integrated Solid Waste Management project, the corporation is planning to initiate the bio CNG component and waste-to-energy component.

Earlier, the corporation had floated a tender to set up 250 TPD municipal solid waste-based Bio-CNG plant at Madurai through the public-private partnership (PPP) mode on a design, build, finance, operate and transfer basis for 20 years. Official sources said 100 metric tonnes of wet waste would be initially sent to the biogas facility daily. A bottling facility will also be established at the site.

While lauding the corporation’s efforts to handle wet waste, activists urged the corporation to raise awareness among people on waste segregation. Activists also urged the corporation to establish the proposed waste-to-energy initiative to improve solid waste management in the city.