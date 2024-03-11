Off the cuff

Just a coincidence

When BJP state president K Annamalai flew into Coimbatore recently and reporters asked if the state chief electoral officer came on the same flight, he brushed it off with a smile and said he was not aware of it. He also asked reporters not to write anything linking their arrival on the same flight, adding that Governor RN Ravi was also on the flight. Annamalai joked that nowadays he opts for the last row on flights, as spotting him with any VIP becomes news. Besides, sitting near the emergency exit also became a controversy, he said.

Breaking tradition

Governor RN Ravi has been in the limelight ever since he assumed office two years ago due to his statements and confrontations with the state government. On March 8, Women’s Day, Raj Bhavan informed that the governor would meet the press and take questions after paying homage to Sangam-era Tamil poet Avvaiyar at her statue. Given the governor’s tendency to raise controversial issues in the past, there was a large posse of reporters at the event. When everyone was ready to shoot their questions, Ravi talked about the measures taken by the union government for empowering women and concluded by saying he wouldn’t be taking any questions. Disappointed reporters had to return with only details of the Modi government’s achievements.

‘Pending’ invitation

Manonmaniam Sundaranar University (MSU) had planned to launch the Mano Community Radio 90.4MHz on Friday and the department of communication had also invited former vice-chancellor K Baskar, who was booked by DVAC for receiving bribes to appoint an assistant professor, to the event. The invitation created a stir among MSU staff and other universities. Tagging the CM, a former professor on ‘X’ asked why MSU invited the former V-C, attaching the invitation. Following the uproar, MSU postponed the launch. “Apart from Baskar, MSU also invited former V-C K Pitchumani for the event. We suspect that the varsity administration had planned to get the signature of the former V-Cs on pending files during their visit,” a professor said.

(Contributed by Aravind Raj, P Srinivasan, R Kirubakaran, T Muruganandham and Thinakaran Rajamani; compiled by Affan Abdul Kadar)