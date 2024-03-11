Plea to withdraw order on mandatory transfers of doctors, medical staff

MADURAI: President of the Tamil Nadu Government Doctors Association (TNGDA) Dr K Senthil here on Sunday urged the Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine (DPHPC) to withdraw a recent circular pertaining to the compulsory transfer of doctors and other medical staff, who have been working in the same place for more than three or five years.

Terming the circular unnecessary, Senthil, on behalf of 13 others associations, said it affected the entire medical set up and added that no such attempt was made by anyone in the health department in the history of the state. "Though a similar practice was initiated in other government departments, it has not been completely followed at all layers. In some places, district heads and police heads have worked in the same place for more than five years," he alleged.

Senthil also said the move could affect medical follow-up in various places. "For instance, if a village health nurse, who has decent contacts with locals, but falls under the category, gets transferred, then it will affect the medical follow-up of the residents of the region," he added. Furthermore, he said that representatives of 14 associations would meet the health minister and demand to withdraw the circular.