Three girls go missing, found in Dindigul

TIRUPPUR: Vellakoil police announced alert to five districts after three class X girls studying at a government school allegedly went missing on Saturday evening. Later, it was found that they had gone to meet their friend in Dindigul.

According to police, on Saturday, when two girls out of the three, residing in AD Welfare Girl’s Hostel did not return to the hostel, the warden Susheela Devi registered a complaint at Vellakoil police station after contacting their friends and family.

Finding the case to be serious, Tiruppur district police immediately announced inter inter-district alert. Meanwhile, one of the girls telephoned her friend in Vellakoil and said that all three of them went to Dindigul to meet a friend. Immediately after receiving information, police officials went to Dindigul and rescued all three students and on Sunday morning they were brought to Tiruppur city and were taken to a children’s shelter.

Police added that the girls will be produced before the CWC (Child Welfare Committee) and later appropriate action will be taken.