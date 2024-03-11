TN: Murder suspect dies after four-day struggle in Tirunelveli hospital

TIRUNELVELI: A 23-year-old murder-case accused, who was shot in the leg by the district police on Thursday, died while undergoing treatment in Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital on Monday.

The deceased person has been identified as K Petchidurai, a resident of Thenthirupuvanam.

“In an inebriated state, Petchidurai and his accomplice R Chandru hacked a road worker C Karuppasamy to death with a sickle near Vellankuli. They also injured another worker A Venkatesh and damaged the windshield of a car and a government bus before escaping from the scene. When the police were attempting to catch them, the duo further attacked the police constable Senthil. The police shot Petchidurai in his leg and managed to arrest the duo. He was taken to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for treatment. However, Petchidurai who remained critical for four days died after not responding to the treatment on Monday. Veeravanallur police had registered a case against Petchidurai and Chandru for murdering Karuppasamy and damaging the car and bus,” said sources.