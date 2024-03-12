Nirmala, SBI chairman should quit for delaying electoral bond details: TNCC president

CHENNAI: TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai on Monday urged Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and State Bank of India chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara to resign for allegedly misusing their power to delay the release of details on electoral bonds as mandated by the Supreme Court.

Addressing media in the wake of the Supreme Court’s ruling on Monday that the uploading of details cannot be delayed and had to be done by March 15, Selvaperunthagai criticised the union government for allegedly using SBI to conceal “unethical mobilisation of funds” for the BJP through electoral bonds. He alleged that it was due to the pressure from the union government that the SBI sought time for furnishing the details.

Selvaperunthagai emphasised that apart from the BJP and its alliance partners, all other political entities welcomed the Supreme Court verdict and expressed their desire for the details to be released in the public domain. He highlighted the importance of transparency, especially in light of investigations by agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and income tax department, to reveal how much companies contributed to the BJP as party funds.