Kurichi Pirivu-Podanur road stretch caves in, scrap-laden truck gets struck

COIMBATORE: A goods truck toppled after a portion of thenewly laid Kurichi Pirivu- Podanur main road caved in on Tuesday. The road was paved by the highways department after Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) completed the UGD work.

The front wheel of the truck carrying 8 tonnes of Mild Steel (MS) scrap was on its way to Chettipalayam when the road caved in.

The truck was damaged severely, but fortunately, no one was injured. The driver A Abbas told TNIE, “I was proceeding slowly and swerved to the left to allow buses behind me to pass. Suddenly, the vehicle wobbled and the front wheel got stuck in the crater which appeared out of nowhere.

The repair work would cost me several lakhs. Highways department officials who came to the spot just took photos and left. They didn’t bother to help me pull the truck out of the badly laid road.” When inquired about it, an official from the State Highways department blamed poor quality of UGD work by CCMC for the incident.

“There are numerous water leakages from the pipelines under the road which have been causing the road to cave in. We have already reported this issue multiple times to the corporation. But so far, no action has been taken by them. There are no issues with the quality of the road,” added the official. Speaking to TNIE, Podanur Train Users Association General Secretary N Subramanian said,

“We’ve been complaining about the poor quality of road works carried out by the highways department here for a long time. Today’s incident may be due to pipeline leakages. What about the potholes?” CCMC Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran said he would check out the problem and take action soon.