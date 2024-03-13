Marsh crocodile rescued from farmland in Kovai

COIMBATORE: After seven-hours of struggle, a marsh crocodile (Crocodylus palustris) that had entered a farm land was captured by the Sirumugai forest staff and released in the backwaters of Bhavani Sagar dam.

Sources said the reptile could have entered the banana plantation at Mokkamedu which is located 800 meters from the Bhavani river as the water receded due to summer.

Ten members of Sirumugai forest range led by K Manoj Kumar forest range officer reached the farm land at 7.30 am after getting information from locals and started a rescue operation.

“We tied up the snout and limbs of the reptile and prevented it from moving further. We laid the net to prevent people from getting close to it. The animal is 3.6 meter length,” said Manoj. People have been advised to avoid getting close to the river as the water level has reduced there are chances for more such incidents.