Coimbatore Corporation’s new plan for VOC zoo angers residents
COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has decided to turn the VOC Zoological Park into an open reading place for students. The move has received a lot of flak from the public, social activists and the opposition in the civic council.
The VOC Zoo, spread across about 3.03 acres, was established back in 1965 and comes under the control of the CCMC. The facility, which has been one of the major identities of Coimbatore over the years, was shut down in January 2022 after the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) suspended the zoo’s licence in 2018 due to the lack of maintenance of the place by the civic body.
Later, the CCMC announced in its budget for financial year 2023-24 that the zoo would be turned into an aviary (bird’s park). However, the CCMC has changed its stance and announced in the recent budget for FY 24-25 that the zoo will be turned into an open reading space for students at a cost of Rs 75 lakh.
But public, social activists, CCMC councillors, opposition parties and several others have lashed out at the civic body for its announcement without consulting with anyone.
“The Botanical Garden and the VOC Zoo were the only major hangout and public entertainment places in the city for a long time. VOC Zoo is an identity of Coimbatore. But now, it’s going to be a memory. CCMC’c plan of a reading place is just rubbish. Now, it will become a Bangalore-like Park where students sit together as couples and misuse the place. The CCMC must stop its plan at once. Instead, they must consider building an aquarium or a bird park with foreign birds as they don’t need CZA’s licence,” said CCMC Council AIADMK floor leader Prabhakaran, revealing that he has written a letter to the commissioner opposing the plan.
Meena Logu, CCMC Central Zone Chairperson, told TNIE, “No one informed us about it or even asked our opinion before making an official announcement. We are shocked. The open reading space will serve no one and it’s like CCMC is building a lovers’ park for the youth. VOC Zoo is an identity for Kovai and people have a lot of memories with the place. Not all can go to malls. We need public entertainment places where even the poor can visit and be happy. I shall be writing a letter in this regard to the commissioner to reconsider the project.”
Social activists also came down heavily on the CCMC for neglecting public opinion on razing one of Coimbatore’s iconic venues and said a lack of proper planning and hasty budget works were evident.
“The toy train in the VOC Zoo was a major attraction not just for kids but even for adults. We already gave a representation to the CCMC to repair and restore the toy train.
But no action was taken. There are not many children’s play areas. So instead of turning the VOC Zoo into a reading space, the CCMC must turn it into a children’s play area and launch a toy train service for all,” said R Raveendran, Secretary of the Residents Awareness Association of Coimbatore.
CCMC Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran said, “So far, I haven’t received any letter or opposition from anyone for the project. If we receive any letters or representations, we shall think about it and take a final call on the fate of the VOC Zoo after the conclusion of the election.”