Four govt school alumni to be part of management committees under RTE

CHENNAI: The school education department has issued a G.O. to include four former government school students as part of the school management committees (SMCs) formed under the RTE Act.

As per the G.O, three of the four alumni should be parents of the students studying in the government school and should have studied in any government school for at least two years. One alumni should have studied in the particular school for at least two years and should reside in the same locality. Two out of the four alumni should be women. This apart, preference should be given to alumni in one of the 20 already existing members. With the addition of the new members, the number of SMC members has increased to 24 from 20.

Meanwhile, educationalists have raised concerns about school management meeting being held once in three months since October. Since then, only one SMC meeting in January has been held.