Octogenarian from Tamil Nadu defies odds to make podium finish at internationalathletics event

DINDIGUL: Jumping beyond barriers to prove that age is just a number, an 81-year-old physical education teacher from the Dindigul district struck gold and bronze in the high-jump and discus throw events in the age 80-85 category at the 28th Thailand Masters Championships 2024, held recently in Bangkok, Thailand.
The octogenarian NP Subramanian retired as a physical education teacher from the government higher secondary school in Duraimangalam several years ago. Fascinated by sports from a young age, Subramanian’s interest in pole vault eventually led him to pursue a career as a physical education teacher, working in various government schools and training hundreds of students in his teaching career of more than 25 years.
Subramanian was among 42 people who represented India at the event, which also saw the participation of people from other Asian countries. A total of 10 people participated in the 80-85 age group from India, and each person was allowed to participate in three events.
Speaking to TNIE, Subramanian said he was very proud that he could participate in the event and bring laurels to the country. Though he signed up to participate in the high-jump, discus throw and pole vault, his favourite event, he could not make it in time for the pole vault event as he had a flat tyre while heading to the event. “I could have bagged medals in all three events otherwise,” he said.
Subramanian also requested the Union government and the Tamil Nadu government to recognize the achievements of the elderly, honour them and extend financial assistance.
“Four years ago, I participated in a state-level pole vault event for the elderly in Madurai and won the first prize. Following this, I also participated in a national-level event in Manipur in 2020 and won the first prize. Later, I also participated in the Asia-level championships in Malaysia and won the second prize. I was also the runner-up at the All India Championship held between May 27 and June 1 in 2022. This is how I got to be a part of the under-80 category World Masters Athletics Stadia Championships and other international events."
“I wake up at 6 am and do warm-up exercises, including running and jogging, and practice pole vault, which keeps me fit. A stress-free mindset is essential. We should be content with what we have and not worry about what we do not have. Happiness is always within. Healthy eating habits and a healthy mindset keep me fit, both physically and mentally,” he adds.