Octogenarian from Tamil Nadu defies odds to make podium finish at internationalathletics event

DINDIGUL: Jumping beyond barriers to prove that age is just a number, an 81-year-old physical education teacher from the Dindigul district struck gold and bronze in the high-jump and discus throw events in the age 80-85 category at the 28th Thailand Masters Championships 2024, held recently in Bangkok, Thailand.

The octogenarian NP Subramanian retired as a physical education teacher from the government higher secondary school in Duraimangalam several years ago. Fascinated by sports from a young age, Subramanian’s interest in pole vault eventually led him to pursue a career as a physical education teacher, working in various government schools and training hundreds of students in his teaching career of more than 25 years.

Subramanian was among 42 people who represented India at the event, which also saw the participation of people from other Asian countries. A total of 10 people participated in the 80-85 age group from India, and each person was allowed to participate in three events.

Speaking to TNIE, Subramanian said he was very proud that he could participate in the event and bring laurels to the country. Though he signed up to participate in the high-jump, discus throw and pole vault, his favourite event, he could not make it in time for the pole vault event as he had a flat tyre while heading to the event. “I could have bagged medals in all three events otherwise,” he said.