Protests, govt events choke roads around bus stand in Dharmapuri's Palacode town

DHARMAPURI: Residents of Palacode face hardship owing to frequent traffic blocks and detours in the town due to increasing frequency of events and protests near the bus stand. Motorists complain the roads around the bus stand are completely blocked during such events.

Palacode bus stand is one of the busiest areas in the town where dozens of businesses have taken root in the past decade. The bus stand itself has over two dozen shops earning revenue for the town panchayat.

However, businesses and common public are increasingly distressed by the constant use of the bus stand for party events, protests and government events.

Residents complain that hosting events in the narrow roads around the bus stand, coupled with the lack of parking forced them to take multiple detours and diversion.

Speaking to TNIE, K Arumugam, a resident of Palacode said, “Every week government events, private campaigns, party protests and other various events are being held at Palacode bus stand. To attend these events hundreds of people gather here from the surrounding villages and this causes extreme distress to the local residents. Due to the narrow roads and poor parking, the roads become unusable and we have to put up with large traffic jams.”

Another resident, R Velu said, “People going to jobs and farmers selling produce in the markets are the worst affected by the large gatherings. We have no issues with the events or the protest, only that it causes inconvenience to the people. Hosting large events in a venue like the bus stand where there is a severe lack of space affects transportation. The people arriving here park vehicles wherever place is available blocking entry into businesses in the area.”

When contacted, Palacode police said, “This is not so. Ussually all precautions are taken and traffic diversions are announced to ensure no one is affected. We consider all aspects before giving permission for any large events. However, at times there may be some traffic constraints and we act immediately and resolve the problems.”