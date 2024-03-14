Tamil Nadu CM asks PM Modi to list central schemes blocked by state

COIMBATORE: Chief Minister M K Stalin continued his criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday and said he has been falsely accusing the DMK government of stalling implementation of union government’s schemes in the state, without providing evidence.

Speaking at a function in Pollachi where he laid foundation stones for new projects, inaugurated completed works and distributed welfare assistcne worth `1273.51 cr for Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode in Nilgiris districts, Stalin challenged Modi to enumerate the special schemes allocated to Tamil Nadu during his next visit to the state. “Can he (PM) name a single scheme brought by the union government that was thwarted by the state? It is time to teach a befitting lesson to those who undermine our land, culture, and traditions,” Stalin said.

Accusing Modi of prioritizing publicity over fulfilling his electoral promises, the chief minister questioned the status of the assurance of providing Rs 15 lakh to each citizen and jobs for two crore youths.

Stalin underscored the achievements of his government in implementing several schemes despite facing non-cooperation from the union government, and expressed confidence that the state’s progress could be accelerated manifold had the government at the centre been supportive.