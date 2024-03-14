Tamil Nadu CM asks PM Modi to list central schemes blocked by state

COIMBATORE: Chief Minister M K Stalin continued his criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday and said he has been falsely accusing the DMK government of stalling implementation of union government’s schemes in the state, without providing evidence.
Speaking at a function in Pollachi where he laid foundation stones for new projects, inaugurated completed works and distributed welfare assistcne worth `1273.51 cr for Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode in Nilgiris districts, Stalin challenged Modi to enumerate the special schemes allocated to Tamil Nadu during his next visit to the state. “Can he (PM) name a single scheme brought by the union government that was thwarted by the state? It is time to teach a befitting lesson to those who undermine our land, culture, and traditions,” Stalin said.
Accusing Modi of prioritizing publicity over fulfilling his electoral promises, the chief minister questioned the status of the assurance of providing Rs 15 lakh to each citizen and jobs for two crore youths.
Stalin underscored the achievements of his government in implementing several schemes despite facing non-cooperation from the union government, and expressed confidence that the state’s progress could be accelerated manifold had the government at the centre been supportive.
Stalin also hit out at arch rival AIADMK and said the party was orchestrating a charade of separation with the BJP while maintaining a covert relationship.
He said despite attempts by the BJP and AIADMK to portray themselves as distinct entities, their clandestine alliance has been uncovered by the people. “Both BJP and AIADMK are working against the interests of people in Tamil Nadu,” Stalin said.
Referring to claims that western districts were the stronghold of AIADMK, Stalin questioned the party’s commitment to people who supported them.
He highlighted several issues, including the mishandling of sensitive cases like the Pollachi serial sexual assault case where the identity of one the victims was revealed.
BJP MLA flays CM for targeting PM at govt event
Coimbatore: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin used a government programme held at Pollachi on Wednesday as a political stage to criticise Prime Minister Narendra Modi, charged Coimbatore South legislator Vanathi Sreenivasan of the BJP. “The criticism levelled against PM Modi and the BJP at a government function has crossed the line of decency,” said Vanathi while interacting with the media on Wednesday.
“Myself as an MLA along with the public attended the event considering it is a government function in which various schemes of the government were to be inaugurated,” she added.