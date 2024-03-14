Tamil Nadu: Mother, uncle smuggle liquor bottles for man’s wedding, held

PUDUCHERRY: During the wee hours of Wednesday, around 3.45 am, a woman and her brother were caught by Sederapet police for attempting to smuggle 191 bottles of brandy, intended for her son’s upcoming wedding.

The accused were identified to be Lakshmi (45) and her brother Raju (20), residents of Pullivallam, Ranipet.

The duo were nabbed during routine police rounds near Sederapet Junction, when SI Rajesh spotted the two of them on a bike, holding two large bags. Upon inspection, police found 191 bottles of brandy, worth about Rs 15,000.

Lakshmi and Raju, who make a living by working at a local temple in Ranipet, were promptly arrested for liquor smuggling. During initial inquiry, police found out the liquor was intended for her son’s upcoming wedding.

Subsequently, the accused and the seized bottles were handed over to the excise department for further proceedings. SI Rajesh said that both of them were fined a total of Rs 30,000, and were released from custody following payment.