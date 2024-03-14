TN Guv attends Tanuvas convocation, minister skips

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (Tanuvas) held its 23rd convocation on Wednesday where graduation certificates were handed over to 1,166 students.

Governor RN Ravi, who is also chancellor of the university, presided over the function and conferred the degrees. Raghavendra Bhatta, deputy director general (animal science), Indian Council of Agricultural Research, New Delhi delivered the convocation address.

In what may be seen as an extension of the stand-off between the DMK-led government and the governor, Minister for Fisheries Anitha R Radhakrishnan, who is the pro-chancellor, gave the convocation ceremony at Madras Veterinary College in Vepery a miss.

According to varsity officials, the invitation committee had invited the minister for the event and went on to print the his name on the invitation cards after receiving his confirmation.

“We were not informed about any concrete reason for his absence,” said a faculty.

A total of 1,166 graduands, including 522 girls and 644 boys were awarded degree and diploma certificates.