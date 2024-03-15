BJP never tries to appease minorities: K Annamalai

CHENNAI: “False propaganda is being carried out by opposition parties for a long time that the BJP is against Muslims. They (opposition) are hosting Iftar only to cheat Muslims by saying that they alone are the guardians of minority communities,” BJP state president K Annamalai said on Thursday.

He was speaking at an Iftar hosted by GK Vasan’s Tamil Manila Congress in which expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam and AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran participated.

Annamalai said, “The union government has taken up several welfare schemes for the benefit of Muslims, countering allegations of religious discrimination. Secularism entails equal treatment for all, which the BJP upholds, contrary to the opposition’s religious appeasement tactics. The BJP has never followed that kind of politics. It may be noted that six Islamic countries have conferred their highest civilian award on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the services rendered by him to the community.”

Charges raised against the BJP on the party being anti-Muslim will be wiped out after the general election with the NDA winning all the 40 parliamentary constituencies in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, Annamalai said.