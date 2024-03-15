Councillors flag ‘lack of transparency’ in Rs 8.4-crore renovation work at Sirkazhi bus stand

MAYILADUTHURAI: The Sirkazhi bus stand, which is undergoing renovation at a cost of Rs 8.42 crore under the Kalaignar Urban Development Scheme, has become a site of protests as several councillors of Sirkazhi municipal council have alleged lack of transparency in the development work.

The councillors, belonging to the AIADMK, questioned the standard of construction materials used and overall quality of the work. R Ramamani, Ward 4 councillor, said, "The renovation is being done without removing existing electric poles and old structures. The construction materials being used are old. We are not satisfied with the work."

The bus stand, located on Kumbakonam-Sirkazhi Road, was constructed in 1995. Spread over four acres, the stand comprises 32 bus bays which cater to around 120 intrastate and town buses daily.

Following demands from various quarters to develop the bus stand to cater to increasing number of buses, foundation stone was laid for the development work on December 18, 2023. At present, new buildings are being built over an area of 8,072 sq metres.

The structure will house a two-floor restaurant and a two-wheeler stand. The damaged roads are also being relaid. Other works, including laying paver blocks, water supply connection, installation of surveillance cameras and street lights, are also under way.

"There is no transparency in the development work. There are no display boards with proper information on the work being carried out. We are not getting proper responses from officials and contractors," R Rajesh, councillor of Ward 11, said. Notably, the Sirkazhi municipal council consists of 24 ward councillors.

Of them, nine are from AIADMK. For the past three months, they have been critical of the ongoing development work. Now, the councillors, who have been staging demonstration near the site, have warned of mass protests. In response, municipality officials have assured them that they will ensure quality in bus stand development work.