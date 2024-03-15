Five held in connection with woman's murder in Tamil Nadu

THOOTHUKUDI: Five persons including two women were arrested by the Puthiamputhur police in connection with a woman’s murder.

According to sources, the victim Kaliammal (38), wife of one Ramachandran, was found dead in the backyard of her house on February 29. She was the second wife of Ramachandran and was living with their three children. Ramachandran had passed away some years ago.

During the investigation, the police tracked the accused to Coimbatore based on CCTV footage.

An investigation revealed that Ramachandran's sister Vijayalakshmi, who looks after her father’s iron scrap unit at Periyanayakkanpalayam in Coimbatore, was found to be the mastermind. She had conspired with some relatives to kill Kaliammal to prevent her from getting Ramachandran’s properties.

Vijayalakshmi sourced a henchman through her relatives Kavitha (44), Vivek (24) and Kalaiselvan (27) of Vilathikulam. According to their plan, the henchman, Jayabalan, visited the Kaliammal’s house, introduced himself as a veterinary doctor, and offered to vaccinate her dogs.

Jeyabalan asked Kaliammal to hold the dog and then strangled her to death. The five accused were arrested based on a preliminary probe.