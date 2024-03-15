Madurai Chithirai festival flag hoisting to be held on April 12

MADURAI: The dates of the upcoming Chithirai festival at Meenakshi temple and Kallalagar temple were announced by the temple authorities on Wednesday. Meanwhile, preparations for the festivals are ongoing at full pace in Madurai

Among the largest festivals celebrated in Madurai, the Chithirai festival is celebrated for over ten days. The festival is set to kick off by April 12 this year, with a flag hoisting ceremony at the Arulmigu Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple, followed by major festivals, including the celestial wedding of deities Meenakshi and Sundareswarar and drawing of the Chithirai temple car.

Renowned deity Kallalagar will be taken out in a procession to the Vaigai River. The temple management announced that as the processions would be taken out in Masi Street, people must place neem leaves decorations, and set up tents at least 30 feet high so that it would not affect the procession. Temple authorities have asked people not to offer marigold garlands.