Painkiller abuse: Five hospitalised in Tamil nadu

TIRUPPUR: Six people, including a pharmacist, were arrested for allegedly selling painkillers in powder form after five youngsters who consumed them had to be hospitalised.

Speaking to TNIE, Tiruppur Medical College Hospital dean, Dr R Murugesan said, “These youngsters have been addicted to powdered painkillers. They suffered from dizziness, headache and vomiting when they consumed it two days ago.

Initial blood tests revealed their liver was severely affected by the chemical. Currently four of them are out of danger but one of them is critical. Once they are completely recovered, they will be sent to the de-addiction centre within the premises if they are

Speaking to TNIE, Karthik (22), one of hospitalised youths, said, “I was born and brought up in Velliangadu in Tiruppur city. I am a packaging assistant in a garment unit. Two of my friends were addicted to these drugs and they introduced it to me.”

Karthik is a native of Rajapalayam.

An official from the Drug Control Department (Tiruppur Division) said, “We have closed the pharmacy on Kangeyam Road that has been functioning for the last two years. The owner reportedly bought the painkiller from a Gujarat-based pharmaceutical company a few weeks ago. He had placed a bulk order after showing his licence.

Hence, we are unable to detect him. However, we have instructed all the medical distributors to inform us if they received any bulk orders for painkillers from Tamil Nadu. The drugs were seized and submitted to Tiruppur district court. We have also initiated action by sealing the pharmacy and also recommended to the higher authorities in Chennai to cancel their licence.”