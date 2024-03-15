Thirumurugan sworn-in as minister of NDA government

PUDUCHERRY: The three-time MLA and the son of former Congress MLA R Nalamaharajan, PNR Thirumurugan was sworn in as a minister in the AINRC-led NDA government in Puducherry on Thursday.

Hailing from Karaikal (North) constituency, he is the sixth minister in the N Rangasamy ministry. Lt Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan administered the oath of office and secrecy to Thirumurugan at a ceremony held at Raj nivas. Chief Minister N Rangasamy, his cabinet colleagues, MP, MLAs, Chief Secretary and other officials of the administration were present on the occasion.

At 51-years-old Thirumuruga’s appointment fills the vacancy left by Chandriya Priyanka from Nedungadu (SC) constituency in Karaikal, who was dismissed as minister by the Chief Minister back in October last. It also gives ministerial representation to the Karaikal region of the UT, significantly before the Lok sabha polls. The portfolios of the minister are yet to be allotted.