Find place for Indian Medicine University in Western Ghats: Madras HC

The siddha system of medicine emerged from the Western Ghats and hence the space originally identified for the college at Courtallam, from where the it was temporarily shifted to Palayamkottai, has to be restored, the judges said. Either that, or the college could be shifted to the place which was earlier chosen for the Indian Medicine University at Chettikulam, the judges said and refused to modify the 2020 order. The existing building at Palayamkottai could also be converted into a Siddha hospital, they suggested.

Speaking about the proposal to establish Indian Medicine University on 30 acres in Chennai, the judges said, “We feel the projects are often taken to Chennai for the convenience of the administrators. Siddha medicine is basically about herbs, which would be in abundance in forests. Not only the college, the university also requires a proper infrastructure with sufficient land and a garden of medicinal plants and sufficient space for research facilities.”

They lauded the state for initiating steps to bring in a legislature - Tamil Nadu Siddha Medical University Act, 2022 - which is now said to be pending before the governor for his assent. “But we request the government to reconsider its decision of establishing the Siddha University near Chennai and shall find a suitable place near the Western Ghats where it can reach its glory,” they observed.