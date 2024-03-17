579 vulnerable polling stations in Chennai

CHENNAI: As many as 3,719 polling booths have been arranged in Chennai for the Lok Sabha elections scheduled for April 19 and 579 of them have been identified as vulnerable stations. A review meeting regarding election preparations was held at Amma Maaligai in Chennai on Saturday under the chairmanship of District Election Officer (DEO) J Radhakrishnan in the presence of district election officials and police officers.

A total of 16 Static Surveillance Teams, 16 Flying Surveillance Teams and 16 Video Surveillance Teams have been readied to monitor the election works. Radhakrishnan has clarified that there are no critical polling booths within Chennai limits.

A total of 299 sector committees with three members each have also been formed to supply necessary items for all the polling booths. Further, to ensure a smooth polling process in the three LS constituencies within city limits, a total of 16,363 personnel will be deployed to the booths. As many as 13,640 ballot units and 5,270 VVPAT machines have already been readied.

Another 16 teams and audit accounting teams will monitor the expenses incurred by the candidates. The public can register their complaints through the helpline numbers -- 1950, 1800 425 7012, 044-2533 3001, 2533 3003, 2533 3004, 2533 3005, 2533 3006 -- and also through the C Vigil app.