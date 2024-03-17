Ariyalur mom asked ‘Neengal nalama’, provided Rs 1 lakh for son’s med expenses

ARIYALUR: Little did M Radhika, a 35-year-old agricultural labourer from Govindaputhur in the district, expect that her concerns over providing medical treatment for her ailing son would one day reach the chief minister himself when the latter following a call with her on Saturday arranged for Rs 1 lakh in immediate assistance. As part of the recently-launched ‘Neengal Nalama’, a beneficiary outreach programme aimed at reviewing the implementation of the state government’s flagship schemes, CM MK Stalin on Saturday contacted Radhika, one such beneficiary, via video call.

He then asked her opinion on various schemes. Radhika replied that the schemes were beneficial as she was being paid the honorarium regularly and that she could travel more. She also said she was meeting the medical expenses of her seven-year-old son diagnosed with blood cancer through the honorarium. She then shared her worries over not having enough money to avail of further treatment for him. The CM promised immediate action.