Centre arm-twisting TN to adopt PM SHRI to release funds: Minister Anbil Mahesh

CHENNAI: School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Saturday said that the government has constituted a state-level committee to study the possibility of signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the PM SHRI scheme, since the BJP-led government at the centre has unnecessarily linked the scheme to release of funds under Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan.

Addressing the media on Saturday, he said the state was firm about not implementing the National Education Policy 2020. Criticising the centre for arm-twisting the state to adopt schemes by withholding funds, he said, “As a member of DMK, I strongly believe that education should be under the purview of the state list rather than the concurrent list.”

Poyyamozhi’s response comes in the backdrop of criticism from various quarters after a letter sent by Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena to the centre came to light on Friday. The letter addressed to Sanjay Kumar, secretary to central government’s department of social education and literacy, stated the state was keen to sign the MoU for establishing PM SHRI schools. Pointing out that a state-level committee headed by the school education secretary has been constituted, the letter stated, “based on the recommendation of the committee, the MoU will be signed before the beginning of the 2024-25 academic year.” The letter also appealed to release the third and fourth instalments for Samagra Shiksha funds for the academic year 2023-24.

Poyyamozhi had recently met union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, requesting the release of Rs 1,138 crore, cleared by the project approval board for this academic year. As per the Samagra Shiksha scheme, which is jointly funded by the central (60%) and state (40%) governments, Tamil Nadu was to receive Rs 3,300 crores from the centre in four instalments this year.

The central government has approved Rs 3,800 crore for the scheme for next academic year. “We released funds earlier this week to match our 40% share. Various components including information technology initiatives and maintenance of schools come under Samgara Shiksha scheme,” said a top education department official.