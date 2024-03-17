Chennai: Mud caves in, 30-yr-old working in drain killed

CHENNAI: A 30-year-old contract worker, who was engaged in the construction of an underground drainage system in East Tambaram, died after he got trapped under the mud that collapsed from the side of drain. Police said the incident happened around 3 pm on Saturday.

Without alerting the police, the site engineer allegedly asked the workers to recover the body using an earthmover. As the earthmover operator was untrained, a portion of the deceased man’s head was chopped off during the rescue operation.

The victim, Muruganantham of Thittakudi in Cuddalore, was hired by VVV Constructions to lay pipes in a 2.4-metre-deep trench at Adhi Nagar near Selaiyur, along with another worker.

As they were working, a sewage leak from an inlet caused the soil to loosen up and collapse on Muruganantham. When the other worker raised an alarm, the site engineer asked the operator of the earthmover stationed nearby to recover the body.