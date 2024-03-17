Coimbatore: Dug-up service road of GN Mills flyover awaits repair by TWADB

COIMBATORE: The Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board (TWADB) is yet to fix the service road of the GN Mills flyover on Mettupalayam Road in Coimbatore after it was dug up for installing pipeline for Pillur Scheme 3 more than a month ago.

The Pillur Scheme 3 is one of the major projects that was carried out in the Coimbatore district by the Tamil Nadu Government at an estimated cost of `779.86 crore. The TWAD board has been carrying out the project works on behalf of the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC).

In order to cater to the water needs of the newly incorporated areas of the CCMC and by analysing the city’s population in 2040, the Pillur Scheme 3 drinking water supply project was launched in 2018 and inaugurated last month.

As part of the project, the TWAD Board carried out pipeline installation works on the service road of the GN Mills flyover on the Mettupalayam Road by digging the stretch for about 300 metres. Later, after completing the project, the officials left the dilapidated road unattended, posing trouble for motorists. “The whole stretch has turned into a dust bowl, thanks to the negligence of the officials. It’s been more than a month since the officials dug up the service road. Still, they haven’t fixed it. Motorists are forced to commute through this bad stretch of the road, breaking our backs. The concerned department must soon take necessary action to fix it,” said K Jayanth Kumar, a motorist from Vellakinar. The National Highways wing of the State Highways Department officials revealed that despite asking the TWAD Board officials multiple times to restore the road, the latter has not taken any steps.