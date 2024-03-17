Constantly harassed by son for booze money, elderly couple end lives in Ariyalur

ARIYALUR: An elderly couple here died by suicide on Friday night as their son allegedly harassed them frequently by demanding money for buying liquor.

The deceased, R Ramasamy (70) and his wife Valarmathi (60), have two sons. While the eldest son, Ilayaraja, died in a road accident three years ago, the younger son, Ilamathi, is estranged from his wife Karthika and their two sons. Ilamathi often harassed his parents. This recurred on Friday night, when he came home in an inebriated state and pestered his parents for money. The frustrated couple allegedly took the extreme step. When neighbours checked on them, they found Valaramathi dead. Ramasamy who was fighting for his life was admitted to Ariyalur GH but he passed away later.

(Assistance to overcome suicidal thoughts is available on state health department helpline 104 and on Sneha’s helpline at 044-24640050.)