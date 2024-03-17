Human-chain protest staged against Ennore fertiliser plant

CHENNAI: With the protest against the Coromandel fertiliser plant entering the 81st day on Saturday, the Ennore Makkal Paathukappu Kuzhu organised a human-chain protest, spanning across 33 villages in the region.

More than 1,000 people, including children and elderly, took part in the protest.

The Ennore Makkal Paathukappu Kuzhu, the collective of 33 villages in Ennore, has been on an indefinite protest demanding the permanent closure of the plant, allegedly responsible for the ammonia gas leak accident on December 26.

Around 300 police personnel were deployed across Ennore as a security measure. Following the human-chain protest, the villagers continued their sit-in protest.

“We are united in our demand for the closure of the plant. So we are expressing our demands in peaceful ways and the human-chain protest is part of it. Government should order the permanent closure of the plant,” said Bhagat Singh, a resident of Ennore.

Meanwhile, the southern bench of the National Green Tribunal in Chennai has reserved its judgment on the suo motu case into the gas leak in incident.