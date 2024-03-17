India will be world’s third biggest economy soon: FM

THIRUCHY: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said India currently needs economic freedom to achieve developed nation status by 2047 and assured that the country would move to the third spot in world economy from the current fifth position in the near future.

Criticising those who compared India with China, Sitharaman said that certain things could not be replicated from them.

“The country has improved from 10th position to 5th in global rankings and a few years down the line we will achieve the third spot”, Sitharaman said, after unveiling a statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Shrimati Indira Gandhi College in Tiruchy on Saturday.

Appealing to the students gathered at the venue to contribute to the progress of the nation, she said, “It is through the efforts of students like you that our country will become a developed nation by 2047.” Referring to people talking about how China has progressed and comparisons with India, Sitharaman recalled that the two countries were at the same level 30 years ago.

“They have progressed because of various reasons which cannot be followed here. For example, (in China) there is no democracy at all. But we have civil liberty, freedom of speech is here and we have values in our system. And to become a developed nation, we should think positively,” she said.

Revealing her “emotional connection” with Tiruchy, the minister also recalled Mahatma Gandhi’s experiences in the city during the freedom struggle. The Government of India is actively following his ideals in every manner possible, she said.

Mentioning that digitilisation has led to women empowerment and rural development, she encouraged the students to become the ambassadors of the country’s development.

College president Chandramouli and secretary K Meena were present.