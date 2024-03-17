Is PM Vishwaguru or Mounaguru: CM MK Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “lying and grumbling” on stage instead of answering the questions raised by the people of Tamil Nadu on the special schemes the Union government has implemented for the state.

Referring to Modi evading questions from the people, Stalin claimed though the prime minister acted as a “Vishwaguru” on stage, his actions were that of a “Mounaguru”.

Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s accusations against the DMK during Friday’s public meeting in Kanniyakumari, where he labelled the DMK as an enemy of Tamil Nadu, Stalin alleged the PM was propagating lies that the fishermen of Tamil Nadu are suffering today due to past mistakes of the DMK.

Stalin asserted that the people of Tamil Nadu are well aware of how Katchatheevu island was ceded to Sri Lanka despite strong opposition from the then DMK government. He asked whether the PM was so “innocent” to believe that a state government can cede its territory to another country. Stalin also asked BJP to explain the measures taken by the Union government in the last 10 years to reclaim Katchatheevu.

He asked why the continuous arrests and torture of Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan government have not been stopped. Accusing the Union government for exerting pressure on the Sri Lankan government for the benefit of Adani Group, he asked why the government was silent on securing the traditional fishing rights of Indian fishermen. “Are they not Indians,” he asked.

The chief minister further said Sri Lanka’s practice of imposing prison sentences on fishermen who are arrested for the second time came into force during the BJP regime. “What are the actions taken by the BJP government against this practice,” he questioned.

He said Tamil Nadu’s fishermen will expose BJP’s tactic of slandering DMK to hide its own inabilities.