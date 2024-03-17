Letter to BJP HQ objects fielding of Sasikala as LS candidate

THOOTHUKUDI: The district BJP headquarters on Saturday received an anonymous letter seeking not to grant party ticket to former Rajya Sabha MP Sasikala Pushpa to contest from Thoothukudi constituency in the ensuing Lok Sabha polls, alleging that she was corrupt and not adept with Hindutva ideology. The letter, as confirmed by a senior BJP party member, was addressed to state BJP president K Annamalai and organising general secretary Kesava Vinayagam.



According to sources, the letter, under the header Thoothukudi south district of Bharatiya Janata Party, groused about the party's indifference to Thoothukudi constituency due to its sizable population of minorities, and is believed to be sent by a staunch follower of Hindutva principles.



Expressing displeasure over granting ticket to Sasikala Pushpa, the letter urged the party headquarters to field a non-corrupt candidate, who is nurtured in the fundamentals of Hindutva, in Thoothukudi. It further alleged that Pushpa had no understanding of Hindutva ideology, led a promiscuous life and was corrupt.



The selection of poll candidates must explicitly show the difference between Kamalalayam and Arivalayam, so as to prove the strength of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, the letter read.

