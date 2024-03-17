Life certificate submission facility unveiled

CHENNAI: Regional PF Commissioner, Ambattur, in a press release said a facility for submitting digital life certificate (DLC) has been introduced. All EPS pensioners have to renew their life certificate every year. Earlier, this was supposed to be done in the month of November.

However, the pensioners can now submit the certificate during any time of the year now. DLC submission through Jeevan Pramaan can be done by the EPS pensioners through phones from the comfort of their homes. For using FAT Apps, it is necessary to download AadharFaceRD application and JeevanPramaan application. Authentication of the operator is a one-time process.

After filling the pensioner’s details, DLC can be submitted by following the instructions or steps prescribed in the application. In the event of the demise of an EPS pensioner or dependent pensioner, it is necessary to intimate the EPF office in writing by way of letter or email (ro.ambattur@epfindia.gov.in).

For more details, please visit website www.epfindia.gov.in.