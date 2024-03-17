Madurai Bench of the Madras HC dismisses plea to review order directing CB-CID probe into sand exploitation allegations

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently dismissed a review application filed by the authorities of the Tirunelveli Corporation seeking to review an order passed by the court in 2021. The court had ordered a CB-CID probe into the alleged exploitation of river sand during renovation works on the Periyar bus stand in Tirunelveli.

A bench of justices SS Sundar and B Pugalendhi observed that mere disagreement with the view of the judgment cannot be a ground to invoke the review jurisdiction. "Review proceedings cannot be equated with the original hearing of the case nor is an appeal," they added and dismissed the application. The court directed the Deputy Superintendent of Police, CB-CID, Tirunelveli, who was the investigation officer nominated by the Additional Director of CB-CID pursuant to the court's order, to proceed with the investigation.

The review was sought in an order passed by the above bench on July 30, 2021, on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition filed by one S Sudalai Kannu, alleging that under the guise of the renovation works on the bus stand, river sand was being illegally excavated and transported without a permit.

The bench noted that there were several discrepancies in the manner in which the corporation handled the excavated sand, stocking and selling it without any permit or license under the Tamil Nadu Prevention of Illegal Mining Transportation and Storage of Minerals and Mineral Dealers' Rules, 2011.

The reports produced by the corporation regarding the nature of the sand were also contradictory, the judges had noted. Suspecting that minerals had been exploited by a few people, in connivance with some officials, the bench had ordered a CB-CID probe.