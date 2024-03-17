Man held for murder of Coimbatore woman

COIMBATORE: Madukkarai police in Coimbatore district arrested a 64-year-old man on Saturday for murdering his woman friend over a family dispute at Madukkarai late Friday night.

The arrested was identified as A Petchimuthu, a native of Mariamman Kovil Street at Arisipalayam near Madukkarai.

He had separated from his family around two years ago after a misunderstanding with his wife. He was working as a private security guard and was staying in a rental house located on Sundarapuram Road at Madukkarai.

Meanwhile, he developed an extramarital affair with a woman named S Vasanthakumari (41) of Madukkarai. The woman was working in a private company in the locality. Her husband died 13 years ago and she was residing in a rental house along with her two teen sons. Petchimuthu and Vasanthakumari were residing nearby and she often visited Petchimuthu’s house, said police.

Petchimuthu suspected her as she was allegedly speaking with a few others over the phone. There were quarrels between them over this.

On Friday around 11.45 pm, Vasanthakumari visited Petchimuthu’s house and had a heated argument.

In a fit of rage, Petchimuthu hacked her with a machete and assaulted her with a wooden log. Vasanthakumari sustained cut injuries on her head and right shoulder and she raised an alarm which made the neighbours rush there.

When the neighbours knocked on the door, Petchimuthu did not open the door and they found water leaking from his house had blood. He was attempting to clean the floor to allegedly hide the murder. But he opened the door, as the neighbours continuously knocked on the door.

The neighbours alerted Madukkarai police who rushed to the spot and arrested Petchimuthu early on Saturday morning. Further investigation

was on.