Modi’s efforts ensured release of TN fishermen from Lanka jails: K Annamalai

CHENNAI: Responding to MK Stalin’s allegations that the centre failed to prevent the arrests of fishermen, BJP’s state president K Annamalai said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, prompt action was taken to secure the release of arrested fishermen.

In a post on the social media platform X, Annamalai asked the CM to speak about the fishermen’s issue and blamed the DMK government led by late M Karunanidhi for allowing ceding of Katchatheevu island to Sri Lanka by the Congress-led union government, which he said was a betrayal of Tamil Nadu’s interests.

Annamalai also accused the DMK of neglecting TN fishermen’s safety during the DMK-Congress coalition government at the centre and alleged more than 80 Tamil fishermen were killed by the Sri Lankan navy. He highlighted that Modi’s efforts resulted in rescue of Tamil fishermen from death sentences imposed by the Sri Lankan government in 2014.