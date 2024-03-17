Panel formed to probe allotment of marshland to pvt firm: TN tells HC

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has informed the Madras High Court that an enquiry committee has been formed to probe the alleged allotment of a portion of Pallikaranai marshland to IG 3 Info Limited, a private company.

Additional Advocate General P Muthukumar made the submission before the first bench of Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy recently when a petition filed by an NGO, Kalamin Agni Sirahugal, came up for hearing.

The committee of enquiry has been constituted to find out whether any person in the registration department or any other department was involved in creating the illegal documents, the bench noted while recording the submission.

It added that the committee will also find out whether any documents of transfer of marshland in Pallikaranai in favour of anyone, was done by illegal means and if any patta had been issued in the name of any individual. The bench directed the petitioners to approach the enquiry committee with the documents they possessed regarding the complaints of encroachment.

Kalamin Agni Sirahugal filed the petition in 2018 alleging that 20 acres of the marshland were allotted to IG 3 Info Limited and that the company was attempting to mortgage the land for Rs 1,350 crore. Recording the submissions of the AAG, the bench disposed of the petition and closed another petition that was also filed in this matter in 2023.