Stern action against violation of poll code: Coimbatore Collector

COIMBATORE: With the model code of conduct (MCC) for the Lok Sabha polls coming into force, Coimbatore district collector Kranthi Kumar Pati, who is also the district election officer on Saturday, warned that stringent action would be taken against those who violate the MCC norms.

District collector who met the press at his chamber said that as many as 20,83,034 voters are in the Coimbatore parliament constituency comprising six assembly constituencies and as many as 15,81,975 voters are in the Pollachi parliament constituency comprising six assembly constituencies in Coimbatore district.

“As MCC came into force, we deployed three flying squad teams, three static surveillance teams and two video surveillance teams in each assembly constituency. They have started their operations in the field,” he said. He urged the public to file complaints regarding violations of MCC through the C-Vigil application or the 1800 425 1215 helpline number. The voter helpline is 1950.

“On a timebound manner, upon receipt of complaint, we would inquire about the complaint and rectify the complaints within 100 minutes. For this, the control section is functioning at the campus of the district collectorate and commissioner office,” he said.

Pati warned that stringent action would be taken against those who violate MCC norms.

“If people carry above Rs 50,000 cash, they should have documents on the proper source. If there are no sufficient documents, the amount will be seized. If there is no intend to influence the election with the amount, they can appeal it to officers in district administration to get back the seized amount. For more than Rs 10 lakh cash, the complaint would be referred to the income tax department for further action,” he said. He warned political parties not to engage children in the election campaign. A meeting for political parties has been arranged on Sunday.

The collector also said that they would monitor the political parties and candidates’ expenditures through the observers after the candidates’ list was finalised. Around 37,000 new voters are in Coimbatore and awareness would be created among students to cast their votes, as well as the public, he added. He said that work on identifying vulnerable and critical polling stations is underway and around 15,000 government staff will be involved in the district election duty. Coimbatore city police commissioner V Balakrishnan said that more police forces would be deployed at the sensitive places in the polling day and around 3,000 cops would be involved in the election work.

Balakrishnan said police would take measures to instil fear among the public in sensitive places and legal action would be taken against those who spread fake messages on social media handles which would be monitored by the police closely.