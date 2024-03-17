Vathalamalai residents demand regular supply of water

DHARMAPURI: The tribal hamlet of Vathalamalai in Dharmapuri district is facing water shortage. Residents urged the Dharmapuri administration to ensure adequate water supply as the water source in their village has declined at an alarming rate.

“Our hill hamlet will be devoid of water in the upcoming few days and it will be parched,” stated residents seeking the district administration’s intervention before the situation becomes dire.

Vathalamalai is a tribal hamlet with over 13 villages and a population of 6,600 people. The hamlet is located atop a 3,000 feet high hill. Its primary water source is the two wells that store rainwater. However, over the past few weeks, the water level in the two levels have been reducing at an alarming rate.

Speaking to TNIE, J Prathapan, District Secretary of the Agriculturist Farmers Association, said, “The situation is becoming dire in Vathalamalai as the water levels in the two wells have gone down with the increasing heat wave.

The other sources of water are the small creeks and these have dried out long ago. Residents do not have much water. We urge the Dharmapuri administration to send water through vehicles and replenish the tanks here. If left unattended, the people here would be severely affected.”

Another resident, K Selvam from the hamlet said, “The biggest problem is we do not have the Hogenakkal drinking water connection. For years we have been urging the government and the administration to facilitate this, but our request has been denied. Now we have no water sources. In a few days, the two wells will also dry out and then we have to purchase water from other areas. They will charge exorbitant fees as they have to traverse the hill roads. So we urge the Dharmapuri administration to take steps to provide water.”

Officials in the District Rural Development Office said “they will look into the issue and take the necessary steps.”