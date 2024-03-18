Coimbatore: 19,081 take basic literacy test, volunteers demand honorarium

COIMBATORE: A total of 19,081 people who attended the New India Literacy Programme (NILP) for the last six months appeared for the exam in Coimbatore on Sunday, recording 100% attendance. The exam was held at 1,336 exam centres in the district.

Sources in the district school education department told TNIE that 19,081 people aged above 15 who did not have even basic education, attended the six-month foundational literacy and numeracy classes in Coimbatore.

“The exam was conducted with 100 marks for knowledge of letters, numeric, sentence formation in Tamil, filling applications of bank and post office, etc. Those who appeared for the exam will receive a certificate from the central government as educated people.

Using this certificate, they can gain admission to class VIII at a private tutorial centre. Further, they can continue formal education,” an officer in the school education department said. Meanwhile volunteers of NILP have appealed to the Directorate of Non-formal and Adult Education to provide honorarium to them for exam duty.

A volunteer, C Sreedevi (name changed) of Kinathukadvu block, told TNIE, “Classes were held for the last six months and examinations was held on Sunday. We had sought a minimum honorarium of Rs 2,500 per month for handling the classes, but officers denied it. We should be given honorarium for exam duty at least.”

Kalvi Mempattu Kootaimaipu coordinator Su Moorthy told TNIE, “The central government should have allocated a minimum honorarium to the volunteers. It will encourage them to work efficiently.” He said volunteers were forced to reach the exam centres by spending from their pockets.

When asked about it, a top officer from the district school education department told TNIE that they have conveyed the concerns of the volunteers to higher officers.