Copra procurement under Price Support Scheme to start soon in Madurai

MADURAI: The Agriculture Marketing Board is all set to begin the procurement of copra (dried coconut) under the Price Support Scheme (PSS) in Madurai. The purchase of copra under the PSS, which begins early this year, will last between March and June 10 and will be carried out through regulated markets in Vadipatti and Mellur. Based on the scheme, the copra will be purchased from farmers at a minimum support price of Rs 111.60 per kilogram.

As per the set standards, copra with less than 6% moisture and rated above average in quality during lab tests will be procured under the scheme, and the payment will be directly credited to the farmer’s bank account.

This year, the board has set a target of 175 metric tonnes, with 160 metric tonnes expected from the Vadipatti market and 15 metric tonnes from the Mellur market. Last year, the board procured 125 tonnes of copra in Madurai, against the target of 100 metric tonnes. This was a significant rise when compared to 16.9 metric tonnes in 2022.

Among the largest areas with coconut cultivation, a copra procurement target of 765 metric tonnes has been set for Ramanathapuram district. Official sources said that as per the trends, there has been a massive year-on-year rise in copra procurement in Madurai, and special awareness campaigns are being held for farmers to produce copra that can match the prescribed procurement standards.

Farmers have been advised to sell their produce at the Vadipatti and Mellur markets to avail better prices and can contact the agriculture department officials for further details.