Dharmapuri: Fluctuating prices leave flower traders worried

DHARMAPURI: Flower prices have increased by Rs 20-50 per kg depending on the variety in the district in the last ten days. But farmers and traders are upset as the demand is poor.

In Dharmapuri, rose, chrysanthemum, jasmine, magnolia and other varieties are cultivated in an area of over 7,050 hectares and sold in private markets. Over the past few weeks, the supply has reduced due to poor yield because of insufficient water, and the prices increased. However traders stated prices remain stable only due to the lack of demand and the situation does not bode well in the upcoming months.

Speaking to TNIE, R Kaliappan from Dharmapuri said, “The flowers market has become extremely erratic due to the unpredictable weather. Right now the prices of flowers have increased from anywhere between Rs 20 to Rs 50 per kg due to short supply.

But this does not contribute to profit, as we reduced production due to the lack of water. It is more efficient for us to successfully cultivate a portion of our lands of regular profits using limited water. Further there is no demand in the market, so producing more would be a loss.”

R Sivaraja, a flower trader from Nallampalli said, “ The price of chrysanthemum was Rs 20 per kg ten days ago, and it has gone up to Rs 80 per kg. Similarly Magnolia which is sold at Rs 100 per kg was 40 per kg ten days ago.

Kanakambaram or firecracker flower [rice has increased by Rs 150 from Rs 300 per kg. The price of button rose, oleander and various varieties of jasmine remain the same. As there are no temple festivals or major events, there is no demand. Whatever is brought is sufficient for the market. If production increases, the prices would drop. “, he said.

Officials in the horticulture department said, “There is no erratic situation in the market, seasonal fluctuation caused by summer is common. In the upcoming weeks the situation will change”.